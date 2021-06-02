Third Grade
High Honors: Caden Gray, Joshua Grieve, Jazlyn Grooms, Benjamin Lee, Janie Moore, Kade Norris and Santiago Peralta
Honors: Shelby Bagley, Lillian Bryant, Haylie Berryhill, Paislee Clark, Avery Cornwell, Trenton Exemeyer, Gavin Hembree, Ayden Hurst, Walela Lanbert, Pypr Moore, Easton Robinson, Levi Seay, Timothy Shakespeare, Brantley Spann, Charley Valentine, Annabel Walker and Jackson Young
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Joshua Arrington, Bo Cutshaw, Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, Jaxon James, Tyran Shipley, Payton Southerland, Layla Williams
Honors: Ambriel Barnes, Brayden Barnett, Zion Guthrie, Caleb Perry, Kourtnie Seay, Krisly Shepherd, Liahnna Smith, Haddley Sweeten and Josephine Walton
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Zsolti DeLucca, Cayton Griffin, Roy James, Katie Moore, Jacob Myers and Juan Peralta
Honors: Carroll Dorsey, Amandalynn Ellison, Amelia Frady, Arian Hill, Ariana Hough, Abigail Meeker, Lynzie Walker, Brodie Wilson and Drake Woodson
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Braden Jenkins and Jonathan Lane
Honors: Addilyn Cline, Kendra Gann, Ethan Hall, Jordyn Hayes, Ariela Holt, Aiden McGaha, Ava Meeker, Cloie Norris, Daniel Panetta, Kalene Rosemeyer and Riley Shaub
7th Grade
High Honors: Shyla Acord, Navaeh Deardorff, Shyla Hall, Ella Hicks, Dusty Lane, Haleigh Lindsey, Destiny O’Dell, Conner Ramsey, Garrett Valentine and Jacob Wilson
Honors: Tanner Barnes, Marcs Bass, Ethan Cardwell, Jaiden Carpenter, Lucas Denton, Madison Hall, Justus Lane, Mikayla Lane, James Myers, Allie Ottinger, Lucas Price, Aden Heatherly, Jayden Smith, Morgan Smith, Matthew Styles, Shane Wilson, Landon Wise and Payton Young
8th Grade
High Honors: Chloey Conard and Aubree Hall
Honors: Caden Henderson, Chase Joyce, Hailey Lawson, Christian Rymer and Kari Shults
