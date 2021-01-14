KNOXVILLE—Lincoln Memorial University Duncan, Jr., School of Law (LMU Law) Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon is pleased to announce the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. A total of 98 students were honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load. Included on the list were:
Hans Faust, of Newport, Tennessee
Hailey Tackett, of Sevierville, Tennessee
Laura Doty, of Knoxville, Tennessee
Amelia Hamilton, of Knoxville, Tennessee
Stephen Boyette, of Dandridge, Tennessee
Taylor Overton, of Seymour, Tennessee
William Taylor, of Knoxville, Tennessee
Brock Goetz, of Knoxville, Tennessee
Emily Gibbons, of Kodak, Tennessee
Michael Lussier, of Greeneville, Tennessee
Holly Ownby, of Knoxville, Tennessee
The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville's Historic Old City Hall Building. LMU Law is an integral part of LMU's values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of lawyers to provide sound legal service in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.
