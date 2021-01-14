KNOXVILLE—Lincoln Memorial University Duncan, Jr., School of Law (LMU Law) Vice President and Dean Matt Lyon is pleased to announce the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. A total of 98 students were honored for achieving a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least a nine-credit-hour course load. Included on the list were:

Hans Faust, of Newport, Tennessee

Hailey Tackett, of Sevierville, Tennessee

Laura Doty, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Amelia Hamilton, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Stephen Boyette, of Dandridge, Tennessee

Taylor Overton, of Seymour, Tennessee

William Taylor, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Brock Goetz, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Emily Gibbons, of Kodak, Tennessee

Michael Lussier, of Greeneville, Tennessee

Holly Ownby, of Knoxville, Tennessee

The Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law is located in Knoxville's Historic Old City Hall Building. LMU Law is an integral part of LMU's values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of lawyers to provide sound legal service in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.

