Jamie Benny Holdway, age 54, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
He is survived by his children, Brad and Joseph Holdway and Madison Click, grandchildren, Carson, Nova, Kyler, and Anthony, father, Benny (step-mother Tammy) Holdway, and mother, Charlotte Holdway Walker, brothers, Mitchell Lynn Holdway and Brandon Holdway, niece, Sierra, nephew, Weston, and uncle, Landon Holdway.
A graveside service was held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jamie Holdway family.
