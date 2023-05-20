Several Newport college students recently had honors conferred upon them by their schools for high academic achievement or earned a degree.
Jerrica Lane graduated from Kentucky’s University of the Cumberlands. She was one of 2,100 students earning either a graduate or undergraduate degree from the school at its spring commencement.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest private universities in Kentucky. It offers undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.
Karlie Souder and Harrison Sampson made the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Belmont University. Eligibility for the school’s Dean’s List is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Belmont comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. It offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.
Jason Gregg and Tonya Wilson Bowers were named to Southern New Hampshire University’s President’s List and Dean’s List, respectively for the winter term which runs from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to SNHU’s President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.
