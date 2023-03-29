School honor rolls reported to The Newport Plain Talk for the third nine-week term.
Bridgeport Elementary School
Third grade (Mrs. Langford): A Honors — Marshall Banks and Danika Patterson; B Honors — Kentlee Reed and Ridley Wickwire.
Third grade (Mrs. Stiltner): A Honors — Emma Smith; B Honors — Daniel Alger, Tristian Arrowood, Alaina Dunn, Emily McGaha, Lilly Moore, Brantley Valentine, Addyson Williamson, and Levi Wright.
Fourth grade (Mrs. Kyker): A Honors — Tristen Cain, Isaac Price, Ava Ricks, and Micah Smith; B Honors — Tyson Baker, Alayna Bryant, Ma'Leeya Buckner, Naomi Chitwood, Taylor Gorrell, Matthew Holt, Ethan Mantooth, Destinee Sprague, Kynna Stokely, and Abby Teague.
Fourth grade (Mrs. Webb): A Honors — Paisley Worex; B Honors — Olivea Baker, Trinity Baker, Braxton Forrester, Kinley Lethco, Nicole Wilde, and Raygen Wilson.
Fifth grade (Mrs. Howington): A Honors — Walker Boudreau and Katie James; B Honors — Erick Cabrera and Blakely Summers.
Fifth grade (Mrs. Sane): A Honors — Mia McCarter, Logan McGaha, Riley Naillon, Elijah Shelton, Owen Stiltner, and Kylie Tracy; B Honors — Audrie Clifton, Joselyn Frazier, Colton Holt, Brayden Hurst, Carleigh Posey, Logan Vest, Alexis Webber, Caleb White, and Cali Wright.
Sixth grade (Mrs. Birdsell): A Honors — Kennidi Blankenship, Zayda Clowers, Nolan Gray, Jacob Huskey, Emily McMahan, Joseph McMahan, Adalyn Sane, and Hazel Williams. B Honors — Savannah Ball, Michael Chitwood, Branson Dunn, Marcus Paulette, and Skyler Ricks.
Sixth grade (Mrs. Smith): A Honors — Jordan Ball, Mason Ball and Eli Wilson. B Honors — Cesar Gradiz-Calderon, Eli Smith and Macie Thacker.
Seventh grade (Mrs Evans): B Honors — Kayden Holt, Jayla Ledford, Hunner Naillon, Hayden Scheffers, Marissa Tinker, and Emily Warren.
Seventh grade (Mr. Madden): A Honors — Matisse Bible, Arleigh Blankenship, Damara Brown, Rider Finchum, Marion Hannah, Randall Hefner, Elijah Hill, Arrianna Mendez, Addington Pack, and Daegan Shelton; B Honors —Brylie Forrester, Makayla Reed, Brooklyn Shrader, and Zairre Tinsley.
Eighth grade (Mrs. Gregg): A Honors — Yalija Ball, C.C. Carr, Aden Hendrickson, Lily Thompson, and Maddy Webb; B Honors — Liam Dailey, Ethan Bradshaw, Ethan Byrd, Kaylee Cody, Santana Doss, Weston Hall, Johnathon Hill, Will Lyons, and Eston Williams.
Centerview Elementary School
Third grade: High Honors — Kenna Buckner, Timothy Burke and Mason Watkins; Honors — Ian Bible, Nolan Bible, Isabella Gorrell, Dakota Hall, Caelyn Vinson, Kaden Gilland, Emma Morse, Valen White, Chloe Bellew, Harlow Boyer, and Charles Eslinger.
Fourth grade: High Honors — Garrison Hall, Tobias Robison, Olivia Shaver, and Annabella Valentine; Honors — Savannah Cole, Harper Johnson, Layna Major, Jaylyn Southerland, Journee Webb, Addison White, and Paisley Wilkes.
Fifth grade: High Honors — Tenley Blazer and Peyton Smith; Honors — Jessica Brimer, Grant Chapin, Katie Crosby, Luna Lebrun, Morgan Smith, Kenadie Williams, Jeremiah Hill, Laynie Johnson, and Braxtyn Sams.
Sixth grade: High Honors — Emma Calfee, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver, and Shane Patterson; Honors — Allie Rymer, JT Rister, Peyton Phillips, Benjamin Lewis, Madison Gee, Millie Cook, Roslyn Dotson, Abygail Valentine.
Seventh grade: High Honors — Tanner Blazer, Vanessa Fox, Drayden Shurley, and Camie Crosby; Honors — Ethan Chapin, Madison Darnell, Lyric Garland, Felix Coker, Amelia Ellison, Ryan Rodgers, and Levi Sutton.
Eighth grade: High Honors — Elizza Cook, Arabella Faustino-Flowers and Laylani Holt-Penalba; Honors — Ryan Barrett, Abigail Flowers, Brody Hudson, Chasidy Owen, Gracie Shults, and Mylee Sprouse.
Grassy Fork Elementary School
Third grade: High Honors — Jacob Boyd, Marlow Chandler, Taegan Shelton, Addilyn Shults, and Sadie Tinker; Honors—Brielle Cody and Corbin Hance.
Fourth grade: High Honors — Hudson Clark, Canyon Hall and Jett Jenkins; Honors —Chloe Butcher, Jasper Crespo, Dylan Davis, Aidan Holt, Marie Johnson, Daxtin Sneed, and Madison Sparks.
Fifth grade: Honors — Tucker Faison, Rylee Leatherwood and Kenzie Ledford.
Sixth grade: High Honors — Sterlin Clark, Waylon McGaha, Julia Richmond, and Bella Stanton; Honors — Carter Goodman, Kris Higgs and Stella Raines.
Seventh grade: High Honors — Cydni Black and Ava Wheeler; Honors —Dailey Slagle, Maddison Taylor, Kyleigh Wall, and Ava Woods.
Eighth grade: High Honors — Aliann Toby and Jonathon Vinkowski; Honors —Julia Boyd, Quinn Coggins, Asher Faison, and Zachary Messer.
Newport Grammar School
Third grade: High Honors —Madelyn Banks, Brylee Clevenger, Virginia DeWitt, Elias Elallam, Kailey Eldridge, Theodore Faust, Noah Gregg, Zaelyn Henderson, Sophia Johnson, Elle Kickliter, Averley Moore, Madison Murrell, Payton Proffitt, Makennah Rainbolt, Lillie Sartin, Harrison Smith, Wyatt Smith, and Ryleigh Stokely; Honors — Ariel Adkins, Kara Bailey, Elise Boggs, Cheyson Cantrell, Haruto Carder, Layla Carr, Oakley Clevenger, Dylan Epley, Maxwell Eschelbacher, Rodrick Evans, Brantley Holder, Blakely Holloway, Kora Lackey, James Munsey, Kembree Myers, Karli Strange, and Brody Trail.
Fourth grade: High Honors — William Bach, Lily Ball, Avery Blazer, Amity Cate, Kinleigh Clevenger, Colton Goins, Owen Holt, Trace Ivey, Peyton Jones, Sahily Lopez Santiago, Zabrayah Merritt, Keaston Owenby, Thomas Robertson, Gavin Rodgers, David Slagle, James Webb, Weston Witt, and Kevin Woods; Honors — Makenzie Alls, Layla Anderson, Breyona Barnes, Christopher Boston, Eli Broyles, Joshua Bryant, Keegan Collins, Oliver Collins, Jaxson Cutshaw, Bentley Derrick, Hunter Ellison, Emma Forbeck, Jaxcyn Fox, Kristian Grooms, Madilyn Grooms, Easton Hall, Christian Hartsell, Jett Hembree, Jace Herron, Jacob Howes, Covan Hurst, Destiny Manning, Sophia McCarty, Kyle McMahan, Juan Onate, Drayton Patton, Jaycee Reed, Sawyer Schimming, Alexis Shealy, Ezekial Shehee, Logan Spencer, Sophia Thompson, and Isabella Webb.
Fifth grade: High Honors — Olivia Ayala, Carlie Chiasson, Cambree Clevenger, Carlisle Brody Coggins, Kamari Crowder, Harper Graham, Benjamin Lee, Cameron Lewis, Abrianna McGaha-Roach, Colton Oury, Ellie Owenby, Ronin Stewart, Rylan Thornton, and Josalyn Wilburn; Honors — Samantha Anders, Railyn Brown, Samuel Cassady, Elizabeth Clevenger, Davis Cooper, Jack Crawford, Averie Dube, Pyper Ealy, Analiese Ellison, Queen Fish, Kennedi Griffin, Beau Grigsby, Kelsie Hudson, Ty Lewis, Thomas Lillard, Dillan Parks, Shrey Patel, Layla Russell, Eli Sisk, Amerie Terry, Averie Terry, and Adrianna Watson.
Sixth grade: High Honors — Bralei Ball, Ashlyn Banks, Serena Brown, Brooke Broyles, Leia Garner, Jonathan Hannah, Allie Ivey, Bentleigh Morris, Liliana Munsey, Sidalee Nyman, Spencer Reed, Sophia Runions, Tristan Suggs, Izzabella Tomlinson, and Isabella Watts; Honors — Sydney Barnes Anders, Aalyia Brown, Keyonce Bryant, Sarah Cameron, Wyatt Collins, Madyson Driskill, Vivienne Faust, Kolby Fine, Aaliyah Gaona, Genevieve Grooms, Charley Hall, Brody Holloway, Jeremiah Johnson, Aubree Kimble, Journey Kyker, Skylar Kyker, Jaylee Lane, Carlie McGaha, Dhyani Patel, Silas Pierce, Rayshon Robinson, Judson Sauceman, Noah Shaver, Haydan Thomas, Lilyana Williams, and Paisley Worex.
Seventh grade: High Honors — Yasmin Ayala, Grayson Blazer, Connor Burchette, Trinity Eslinger, Isaiah Harris, Charles Jones, Sophie Mathis, Henny Patel, Manan Patel, Kaylyn Proffitt, Reece Proffitt, and Isabella Smith; Honors — Sophia Allen, Brylee Blanchard, Kalli Crowder, Margaret Dorsey, Bryson Ellison, Kara Gudger, Isaiah Hall, Anna Hammonds, Miley Hartsell, Olivia Hawkins, Ellie Henderson, Pailyn Lane, Jocelyn Lopez, Stoakley Maples, Jaylan Mitchell, Natilee Murphy, Alexis Parton, Harsh Patel, Netra Patel, Dalton Peterson, Evan Provencal, Gabriel Shultz, Kason Stewart, Aiden Weeks, Isaak White, Zachary Williams, and Tyler Wines.
Eighth grade: High Honors — Kevin Baxter, Dustin Blankenship, Abigail Clevenger, Hayden Conard, Jonathan Fine, Lofton Ford, Meredith Grooms, Jade Kuoc, Gavin Norris, Nathan Owens, Shiven Patel, Molly Roberts, Ryheim Robinson, Riley Rodgers, Addyson Styles, Helena Summers, and Maurice Timmons; Honors — Leah Adams, Ayden Burke, Hayden Carter, Kobe Cogdill, Abigail Cosby, Avani Cromuel, Alynda Davidson, Natalie Ellison, Damean Hall, Cooper Harris, Allison Hartsell, Jesslynn Hembree, Talon Leas, Iyana Massengill, Krishna Patel, Ella Proffitt, Elijah Ramsey, Taylor Shearer, Putu Suwardika, Kylee Timmons, and Aubrey Williams.
Parrottsville Elementary School
Third grade: High Honors — Liyanna Boyles, Jake Dellinger, Cam Johnson, Emma Layman, Adam Partin, Emery Pressnell, Reagan Reed, and Isabel Reichert; Honors — Brynlee Askew, Micah Buckner, Ella Grahl, Jase Gregg, Tucker Gunter, Jacob Hazelwood, Tucker Henderson, Liam Hull, Kurklynd Hurley, Hazel Nordby, Molly Peters, Liam Racey, Gracelyn Turner, MaKayla Turner, Canyon Ward, Devan Williams, and Jase Williams.
Fourth grade: High Honors — Ellie Allen, Joshua Golden, Ella Beth Kickliter, Ethan Stinson, and Blaine White; Honors — Jaxon Anderson, Brailynn Bowers, McCoy Key, Genevieve Poland, Paisley Ramsey, Jaxon Sams, Jasey Shelton, Kaden Shelton, Jonah Sims, Makenzi Strickland, Teagan Waddell, Vera Weisbrodt, and Conleigh Wilson.
Fifth grade: High Honors — Logan Allen, Kaylee Blackwell, Braylen Bowlin, Aspeyn Crum, Addison Fisher, Chloe Hance, Kinsley Nease, Jasper Pack, Ella Roberts, Chelsea Shelton, Kailynn Ward, and Levi Wyatt; Honors — Hayden Banner, Aiden Black, Tristan Brown, Sean Cureton, Jayden Dyke, Cole Ebsch, Jayden Finchum, Madilynn Gates, Riley Hall, Brentley Hazelwood, Autumn Hill, Hazel Hill, Alyviah Jones, Harly Kenely, Jillian Layman, Noah Milligan, Shaunta Ray, Lilah Reed, Emily Rigg, Cassie Romines, Kavaire Roye, Tailyn Shoemaker, Cinda Sisk, Ayden Smith, Lexie Steelman, Jamison Tate, Kinleigh Whitlock, and Layla Yates.
Sixth grade: High Honors — Adilynn Banks, Isabell Beaty, Ari Cutter, Hudson Hall, Abe Kickliter, Paisley Lowe, Johanah Ponder, Dillion Ramsey, Chloee Stokely, Lily Suggs, Dexton Webb, and Seth Wilson; Honors — Jolee Ball, Denver Goan, Hunter Gould, Cadence Holt, Tristan Keller, Bella Posey, Tucker Reichert, Bella Saylor, Harmonee Shelton, Braelyn Talley, Aiylan Thompson, Carley Webb, and Bristol Wilson.
Seventh grade: High Honors — Kenleigh Campbell, Hannah Fisher, Joseph Gould, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight, Molly Layman, Emelia Martinez, Chloe Niethammer, Kylee Owens, and Abigail Racey; Honors — Clarissa Baldus, Emma Griffin, Eddie Hickman, Kaylee Livesay, Nahla Orlando, Jarrod Owens, Elizabeth Prias, Braylee Sane, Autumn Shelton, Daniel Stinson, Cayden Tanis, Dalton Trentham, Brailan Webb, Jasmine Weston, Easton Whitlock, and Micah Williams.
Eighth grade: High Honors — Maylee Crum, Tova Cutter, Brody Gardner, Caden Lovell, Isabella Neely, Rahli Poland, and Ashlin Woody; Honors — Wyatt Banks, Aaron Black, Kyler Davis, Brionna Ellison, Isaac Hill, Andrew Jones, Elizabeth Koster, Raven May, Mallory Nease, Joshua Robinson, Jackson Watts, and Abby Wyatt.
Smoky Mountain Elementary School
Second grade: A/B — Jovie Bessey, Colton Gammons, Logan Roberts, Titus Spurgeon, and Caden Valentine.
Third grade: Straight A's — Everett Oakley; A/B — Ileyah Brandon, Saydee Crampton, Mason Evans, Cambri Phillips, and Levi Webb.
Fourth grade: Straight A's — Huell Baker, James Harrell and Samuel Crampton; A/B — Copper Busche and Abram Spurgeon.
Fifth grade: Straight A's — Mycelia Baker, Maliah Ball and Lilly Sprouse; A/B —Kaylee Hagy, Katelyn Marler, Tyler May, Haven Ramsey, and Gabriel Tincher.
Sixth grade: Straight A's —J oncoy Lulich, Kaylee Wilson, Ella Benson, Tynleigh Fine, Talon Oakley, Ethan Webb, Zayden Weber, Michael Gibson, Joshua Gallagher, and Isaiah Mccullough; A/B — Ethan Williamson and Aaliyah Barnette.
Seventh grade: Straight A's — Lily Rich, Azariah Spurgeon, Sophia Summerlin, and Noah Clark; A/B—Cayden Prahlow, Skye Reed, Elijah Briggs, Alice Baxter, Tyler Benson, Mikayla Hunt, Ethan Raines, and Levi Reed.
Eighth grade: Straight A's — Julian Rosenhammer and Ja'mani Halliburton; A/B —Tristan Bessey, Kassie Davis and Kole Frazier.
