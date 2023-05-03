Walters State Community Colleges will mark its 64th commencement with ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.
Arnold W. Bunch Jr., superintendent of the Hamblen County School System, will deliver the commencement address at both ceremonies. Prior to becoming superintendent, Bunch served in the U.S. Air Force for 38 years and retired at the rank of general.
Walters State Community College will confer 824 degrees and certificates during the ceremony for students scheduled to complete requirements during spring or summer semester.
The associate of science will be conferred to 405 graduates. Most of these students plan on transferring to a four-year institution to continue their studies. The most popular subject under this degree is general studies, which is comprised of the first two years of most subject areas. Other popular fields are accounting, pre-engineering and psychology.
The associate of arts will be awarded to 23 students; the associate of science in teaching to 17; and the associate of fine arts to four. All of these degrees are for students planning to transfer.
The associate of applied science is given to students whose studies have prepared them to enter the workforce following graduation. Popular studies in this area include nursing, physical therapist assistant, occupational therapy assistant, engineering technology and business.
Graduates earning technical certificates have also chosen fields to enter immediately following completion. Technical certificates will be awarded to 194 graduates. The most popular certificates are in emergency medical technician and advanced emergency medical technician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.