Third Grade: Hayden Banner, Bentlee Jones, Lexie Steelman, Ava Swanger and Levi Wyatt
Fourth Grade: Ella Woody
Fifth Grade: Bryson Jones, Sadie Nelson and Hayden Rahtbone
Sixth Grade: Maylee Crum, Keira Eck, Isaac Stokely and Mayson Turner
Seventh Grade: Payton Mathes, Cheyenne Montesa, Eli Roberts and Cody Strange
Eighth Grade: Ayden Hayes, Elijah Hembree, Alayna Jarnagin, Sydney Self, Ella Serpico, Hannah Strange and Bethany Swanger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.