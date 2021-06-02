Third Grade: Hayden Banner, Bentlee Jones, Lexie Steelman, Ava Swanger and Levi Wyatt

Fourth Grade: Ella Woody

Fifth Grade: Bryson Jones, Sadie Nelson and Hayden Rahtbone

Sixth Grade: Maylee Crum, Keira Eck, Isaac Stokely and Mayson Turner

Seventh Grade: Payton Mathes, Cheyenne Montesa, Eli Roberts and Cody Strange

Eighth Grade: Ayden Hayes, Elijah Hembree, Alayna Jarnagin, Sydney Self, Ella Serpico, Hannah Strange and Bethany Swanger

