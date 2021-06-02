Third Grade
Honors: Paislee Ball, Tyson Cofield, Tucker Faison, Jayden Freeman, Ripley Groat and Rylee Leatherwood
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Kris Higgs, Waylon McGaha and Stella Raines
Honors: Sterlin Clark, Alannah Freeman, Kennedy Moore, Julia Richmond and Bella Stanton
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Cyndi Black
Honors: Ada Deaton, Lyza Frizbee, Jackson Hall, Kinnlea Norwood, Draidan Snned, Gracie Strahan and Maddison Taylor
Sixth Grade
Honor: Asher Faison, Zachary Messer and Gideon Vance
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Katie Murray
Honors: Cooper Davis, Aleena Leatherwood, Katie Raines, Elias Reed and C.J. Vance
Eight Grade
High Honors: Chloe Hance
Honors: Cheyenne Grooms, Trevor LaRue, Alexis McGaha, Shylee Shelton, Abigail Stokley and Alexa Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.