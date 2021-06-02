Third Grade

Honors: Paislee Ball, Tyson Cofield, Tucker Faison, Jayden Freeman, Ripley Groat and Rylee Leatherwood

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Kris Higgs, Waylon McGaha and Stella Raines

Honors: Sterlin Clark, Alannah Freeman, Kennedy Moore, Julia Richmond and Bella Stanton

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Cyndi Black

Honors: Ada Deaton, Lyza Frizbee, Jackson Hall, Kinnlea Norwood, Draidan Snned, Gracie Strahan and Maddison Taylor

Sixth Grade

Honor: Asher Faison, Zachary Messer and Gideon Vance

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Katie Murray

Honors: Cooper Davis, Aleena Leatherwood, Katie Raines, Elias Reed and C.J. Vance

Eight Grade

High Honors: Chloe Hance

Honors: Cheyenne Grooms, Trevor LaRue, Alexis McGaha, Shylee Shelton, Abigail Stokley and Alexa Street

