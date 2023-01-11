Pauletta Hansel

Pauletta Hansel is the keynote speaker for the 13th Annual Mildred Haun Conference, planned for Feb. 3-4 at the Walters State Morristown Campus.

 Kentucky Rose Photography

Walters State Community College will host the 13th annual Mildred Haun Conference Feb. 3-4 on the Morristown Campus. The conference is a celebration of Appalachian literature, culture and scholarship. The name honors Mildred Haun, a Hamblen County native and the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” Published in 1940, the work is considered a classic in Appalachian literature.

This year’s theme is “Appalachia Remembers: Mining for Memories.” Events are free and the public is welcome to attend one or all events. Events will be held in the R. Jack Fishman Library.

