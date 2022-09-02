Even though your baby can’t grasp a book or sound out the letters of the alphabet, it’s not too soon to introduce your little one to the magic of books.
Reading to babies and young children is so important. It provides the building blocks for language, and it gives them the tools for forming lifelong social and emotional skills.
Language skills: Hearing words read aloud helps babies’ blossoming language skills start to bloom. Reading introduces them to more words than they might otherwise hear in day-to-day conversation.
Bonding: Snuggling up to read a book together signals safety, love, and emotional connection, strengthening your bond.
Emotional learning: Babies aren’t just looking at the pictures in their favorite books. They’re also watching you frown or smile. They may mimic your expressions and sounds, which helps with early brain development.
Establishing routines: If you get in the habit of reading at bedtime, a book can signal to your youngster that it’s time to slow down and get ready for sleep.
Other hints and tips:
• Read to them at least a few minutes each day. As they get older, their attention span can start to handle longer stories.
• If your little one wants to turn back to look at the first page again and again, or point out pictures they like, just roll with it. Even if you don’t get to finish the story.
• Let them discover books on their terms—even if that means they are holding it upside-down or drooling on it.
• Babies do well with chunky board books. They like bright colors and big pictures. As they get older, introduce books with more words to help their language development.
• You are not locked into reading the words on the page. Engage with your little listener by pointing out pictures, asking questions, or speculating about why those dogs are wearing hats and driving cars.
• Kids love to read the same books over and over. That repetition helps kids learn.
• School-age kids still benefit from reading with their parents, especially as they are trying to learn to read on their own. Try taking turns reading out loud to each other.
• Once your child is old enough, let them choose the books you read.
So, get with it! It’s never too early or too late to start reading to your little ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.