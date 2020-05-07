MORRISTOWN—Use your quarantine time to learn some valuable skills – for free!
Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training is offering 10 free self-paced courses. Courses are available online and those who enroll will have access for three months. The classes usually cost up to $199.
Classes include:
•Creating Web Pages
•Creating WordPress Websites
•Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
•Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search
•Keys to Effective Communication
•Managing Customer Service
•Marketing Your Business on the Internet
•Personal Finance
•Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
•Individual Excellence.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/35qOJQR.
At the same site, you browse the many online. self-paced noncredit classes are available for a fee. These range from digital photography to Quickbooks to Java programming.
For more information, contact Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator, at Nicole.Cardwell-Hampton@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.