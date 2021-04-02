THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Peyton Smith

HONORS: Tenley Blazer, Jessica Brimer, Katie Crosby, Brayden Jenkins, Luna Lebrun, Zander Proffitt, Morgan Smith, Aurora Waddell, Katelyn Zook

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver

HONORS: McKendra Britt, Emily Crabtree, Madison Gee, Adahy Holt, Jaidyn Kemmer, Benjamin Lewis, Haidyn Penton, Kaydence Penton, Peyton Phillips, J.T. Ristner

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Tanner Blazer

HONORS: Alyssa Emery, Vanessa Fox, Lyric Garland, Kelsey Knight, Alyssa Ottinger, Brooklyn Parris, Marleigh Wilder

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Arabella Faustino, Laylani Holt, Mylee Sprouse

HONORS: Ryan Barrett, Ashton Buckner, Abigail Flowers, Allie Holt, Brody Hudson, Ryleigh Mooneyham,

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Abigail Hall, Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips, Dylan Turner

HONORS: Amber Holt, Jaden Holt, Kylie Vinson

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cadence Phillips, Lilianna Sane

HONORS: Brady Calfee, Rafe Faustino, Aaron Holt, Myla Jenkins, Jesse Jones, Ethan McCracken, Kobylee McIntyre, Madison Smith, Kylee Sprouse, Abby Zajac

