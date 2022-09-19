COOKEVILLE—Tennessee Tech University has made it easier than ever to submit an application for next fall by waiving application fees for the month of September. Prospective freshmen and transfer students interested in Tech have the opportunity to apply for free during “Tennessee Free Application Month” that runs through Sept. 30.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity,” said Frank Tittle, Tech’s interim director of admissions. “September is ‘Tennessee College Application and Exploration Month,’ that is supported and promoted by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Path to College series of events. To get started, all you have to do is visit tntech.edu/apply. The application only takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.”
Recently, university officials announced that more than 2,900 new students began their time at Tech this fall, fueled by the largest freshmen class in nearly 10 years. Total enrollment for the university is estimated around 10,000.
Interested applicants should visit tntech.edu/apply. As students fill out the application, there will be no payment screen displayed for the month of September, which will waive the standard $25 application fee. Applying early is encouraged for students to have the best chance to be eligible for scholarships. The priority application deadline for scholarships is December 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.