COOKEVILLE—Tennessee Tech University has made it easier than ever to submit an application for next fall by waiving application fees for the month of September. Prospective freshmen and transfer students interested in Tech have the opportunity to apply for free during “Tennessee Free Application Month” that runs through Sept. 30.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity,” said Frank Tittle, Tech’s interim director of admissions. “September is ‘Tennessee College Application and Exploration Month,’ that is supported and promoted by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Path to College series of events. To get started, all you have to do is visit tntech.edu/apply. The application only takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.”

