The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday evening. Because of sickness, the agenda was shortened and several items were transferred to the March agenda. Two school board members, Otha Rolen and Jimmy Stokely, were unable to attend.
The board approved budget amendments to the Food Service Fund 143, General Purpose School Fund 141, Federal Projects Fund 142 by sub-fund and line item and Transportation Fund 144.
The following consent agenda was approved:
Fundraiser requests for the following schools:
Bridgeport (Frazier and White classes) candy grams, Dr. Seuss week pictures, Feb. 10 — March 31
FCCLA calendar sales, drink sales, Feb. 10 — 28
Student Council St. Patrick’s Day Dance, March 6
Community Service Club tuxedo rentals, Feb. 10 through May 1
Culinary students snack sales, March 1 through May 19
Culinary students Pi Day pies, March 1 through 14
Cosby Library Book Fair date to be announced later between Feb. 27 and March 31
Centerview Honors Club — dance on March 17 and drawstring bag sale Feb. 10-28
Cosby High School talent show, April 1 through April 24
SOAR Club Fashion Show on March 9
Requests for bus use:
NGS fifth grade to Pigeon Forge Snow and Cici’s Pizza on March 2
NGS SPED to Zoo Knoxville on March 2
The following facility use requests:
Northwest and Edgemont schools for Boys and Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley for service and activities for 40 weeks during the school year. School year afterschool programs will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m. during the summer.
Approve out-of-state trip for Northwest sixth through eighth grade boys basketball team to Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC, on March 26. County bus will not be used.
Approved additional chaperones for the Cosby High School Hospitality and Tourism classes cruise to Princess Cays Bahamas March 9-14 or March 23-27.
Approve trip request from Melissa Dixon, educational advisor for Tusculum University’s Talent Search, to take 47 students on March 15 to tour Tusculum University, have lunch, discuss financial aid, and so forth. Talent Search will cover travel and lunch expenses for each student.
Approved Manney Moore and Jeff Greene to negotiate the price for a possible land purchase adjacent to Cosby School with the final price being subject to school board approval.
In other business:
Approved the purchase of a 36-inch poster maker from Presentation Solutions for Centerview Elementary School for $7,224.05.
Approved the lowest best bid of $18,187.24 from Bonitz Flooring to replace flooring in Bridgeport School office areas, workroom and library.
Approve the bid of $56,865 from Brockwell Construction for outdoor classroom and seating space at Bridgeport School.
Approved the purchase of 16 Chromebooks with management systems and covers for Centerview Elementary School from Central Technologies for $6,192.
Approved the purchase of two box lights with mobile carts from Central Technologies for $7,488.
Approved the request to purchase a John Deere 3025 D Compact Tractor with front-end loader from Ag-Pro for $22,474.63 for the CTE Center.
Approve the request from CCHS track team to purchase a new jump landing pad with a weather cover for $7,219 from Everything Track and Field.
Approve the request to purchase door hardware from William S. Trimble from the statewide contract for the old Walmart building door replacement in the Cocke County Administration and Innovation Complex for $34,820.80.
Approve the purchase of an emergency response trailer for the district for $24,499 from Advantage Trailer from Carol Stream, Illinois.
Workshop
The following items were approved in the workshop, then added to the meeting.
Approved the request for Caden Henderson to transfer from CCHS to CHS. Both Mrs. Murrell and Mr. Willis signed off on the transfer.
Approved the purchase of a fleet vehicle to be used by the Transportation Department for $65,000.
Approved Cocke County Food Service line bid for Del Rio and Smoky Mountain elementary schools for $134,707.75.
Cocke County Food Service equipment bids for various equipment for multiple schools for $127,921.84.
The March agenda
The renewal of the contract for the director of schools is set for the March 9 agenda. The renewal is for a four-year period.
