The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday evening. Because of sickness, the agenda was shortened and several items were transferred to the March agenda. Two school board members, Otha Rolen and Jimmy Stokely, were unable to attend.

The board approved budget amendments to the Food Service Fund 143, General Purpose School Fund 141, Federal Projects Fund 142 by sub-fund and line item and Transportation Fund 144.

