THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Jackson Allen, Joshua Arrington, Bo Cutshaw, Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, Jackson James, Bently Orillion, Payton Southerland, Brayden Wilson
HONORS: Sally Armachain, Adriana Barberi, Emmy Berryhill, Lilyaunna Cline, Zion Guthrie, Helmer Moneiel, Caleb Perry, Kourtnie Seay, Tyran Shipley, Hadley Sweeten, Estrella Velazquea-Solis, Josie Walton, Piper Whaley, Destiny Wilbur, Killian Wine
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Ireland Davis, Zsolti DeLucca, Cayton Griffin, Roy James, Raylon Jenkins, Lily Lavalee, Abigail Meeker, Katey Moore, Jacob Myers, Zayli Spencer
HONORS: Jesse Armachain, Kourtland Bell, Gauge Dalton, Blake Dixon, Carroll Dorsey, Jayson Edenfield, Amandalynn Ellison, Pazleigh Ford, Amelya Frady, Maya Spencer, Arianna Hough, Ethan Jenkins, Juan Peralta, Lynzie Walker, Brodie Wilson, Drake Woodson
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Ethan Hall, Ariela Holt, Braden Jenkins, Colton Jenkins, Ava Meeker, Tegan Olsen, Connor Ramsey
HONORS: David Baker, Abigail Clevenger, Ansley Cobble, Abigail Ellison, Kendra Gann, Makenzie Lane, Aiden McGaha, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Bradyn Moore, Kristopher Moss, Chloie Norris, Blayne Orillion, Elijah O’sicky, Daniel Panetta, Kalene Rosemeyer
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: None
HONORS: Jaiden Carpenter, Dakota Feldhous, Elsie Ford, Shyla Hall, Ella Hicks, Dusty Lane, Mikayla Lane, Haleigh Lindsey, Johnathan May, Jayden Smith, Garrett Valentine, Jacob Wilson, Shane Wilson
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Chloe Conard, Aubree Hall, Caden Henderson, Chase Joyce, Hailey Lawson, Christian Rymer
HONORS: Samuel Austin, Atlanta Ball, Jason Federighi, Sarah Feldhous, Xavier Hatcher, Takalyn Hill, Claire Holt, Junior Keller, Xavian Lane, Madilyn McClure, Alyssa Park, Casper Reus, Tabaya Spencer, Tucker Whaley, Parker White
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Gracie Jenkins, John Massey
HONORS: Breanna Anthony, Bryson Ball, Shelby Brannon, Sara Galford, Amber Gooderham, Rachel Hartsell, Mack Holt, Amberlee Horne, Lucy James, Laney Joyce, Leah Kelley, Sierra Lane, Zackary Lunsford, Kailee McClure, Aiden Whaley, Ariel Ottinger, Zoe Panetta, Gracie Stokely, Shylee Weeks
