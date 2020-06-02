THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Jackson Allen, Joshua Arrington, Bo Cutshaw, Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, Jackson James, Bently Orillion, Payton Southerland, Brayden Wilson

HONORS: Sally Armachain, Adriana Barberi, Emmy Berryhill, Lilyaunna Cline, Zion Guthrie, Helmer Moneiel, Caleb Perry, Kourtnie Seay, Tyran Shipley, Hadley Sweeten, Estrella Velazquea-Solis, Josie Walton, Piper Whaley, Destiny Wilbur, Killian Wine

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Ireland Davis, Zsolti DeLucca, Cayton Griffin, Roy James, Raylon Jenkins, Lily Lavalee, Abigail Meeker, Katey Moore, Jacob Myers, Zayli Spencer

HONORS: Jesse Armachain, Kourtland Bell, Gauge Dalton, Blake Dixon, Carroll Dorsey, Jayson Edenfield, Amandalynn Ellison, Pazleigh Ford, Amelya Frady, Maya Spencer, Arianna Hough, Ethan Jenkins, Juan Peralta, Lynzie Walker, Brodie Wilson, Drake Woodson

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Ethan Hall, Ariela Holt, Braden Jenkins, Colton Jenkins, Ava Meeker, Tegan Olsen, Connor Ramsey

HONORS: David Baker, Abigail Clevenger, Ansley Cobble, Abigail Ellison, Kendra Gann, Makenzie Lane, Aiden McGaha, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Bradyn Moore, Kristopher Moss, Chloie Norris, Blayne Orillion, Elijah O’sicky, Daniel Panetta, Kalene Rosemeyer

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Jaiden Carpenter, Dakota Feldhous, Elsie Ford, Shyla Hall, Ella Hicks, Dusty Lane, Mikayla Lane, Haleigh Lindsey, Johnathan May, Jayden Smith, Garrett Valentine, Jacob Wilson, Shane Wilson

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Chloe Conard, Aubree Hall, Caden Henderson, Chase Joyce, Hailey Lawson, Christian Rymer

HONORS: Samuel Austin, Atlanta Ball, Jason Federighi, Sarah Feldhous, Xavier Hatcher, Takalyn Hill, Claire Holt, Junior Keller, Xavian Lane, Madilyn McClure, Alyssa Park, Casper Reus, Tabaya Spencer, Tucker Whaley, Parker White

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Gracie Jenkins, John Massey

HONORS: Breanna Anthony, Bryson Ball, Shelby Brannon, Sara Galford, Amber Gooderham, Rachel Hartsell, Mack Holt, Amberlee Horne, Lucy James, Laney Joyce, Leah Kelley, Sierra Lane, Zackary Lunsford, Kailee McClure, Aiden Whaley, Ariel Ottinger, Zoe Panetta, Gracie Stokely, Shylee Weeks

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.