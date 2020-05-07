WSCC announces Life at Six Feet photography exhibit

MORRISTOWN—Walters State photography students were ready to complete class assignments centered around spring when the college switched to an online-only format in March. For John D. Allen, photographer and adjunct faculty member, this meant no more class walks to promising photo locations. He knew something would be different this semester.
“I knew I wanted to do something in response to the covid-19 crisis. This is a point in history and photography plays an important role in documenting history. This was a unique opportunity,” said Allen.
Allen soon heard about a call for entries into a “Life at Six Feet” exhibition, capturing how Americans were adjusting to the call for social distancing. This was a chance to capture history. It also gave students a chance to have their work published, recognized and exhibited.
“This assignment generated a lot of excitement among students. I didn’t want anything to slow the momentum, so I really didn’t give anyone specific photos. Every student seemed to have something in mind,” Smith said.
In the coming weeks, he has received photos of drive-in church services and empty parking lots.
“The photos shot by my students are different because they are shot in mostly rural areas. Most of the photographs and videos we have seen of the pandemic have been shot in densely populated areas,” Allen said.
Danielle Farragut of Newport decided to document the essential workers in her workplace – the WalMart in her hometown. Her photos show the changes that happen when a crowded store must adjust to having workers and customers six feet apart while dealing with limited supplies in some areas.
