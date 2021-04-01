It is hard to believe that it is only four months until the 2021-22 kindergarten class starts school. Since September, monthly “Count Down to Kindergarten” articles have provided information and resources to help caregivers know what is expected of children entering kindergarten so the children can be prepared for the transition to school.
Due to COVID concerns, fewer children have attended early childhood education programs (Pre-K, Head Start, Day Cares) this year than in the past. With more children at home, it is an even greater hope of the Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition (C-5) leadership team that this awareness program has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into their children’s daily routines.
As a reminder, children who are 5-years-old on or before August 15, 2021 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year. Newport Grammar School will conduct kindergarten registration on April 20 and April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. All Cocke County schools have already conducted registration.
Kindergarten registration is extremely important! It provides parents/caregivers with critical information about kindergarten and allows the school system to plan for the number of teachers needed for the upcoming year. All parents/caregivers are highly encouraged to register their children at this time. If your child will attend one of the Cocke County Schools and you missed the kindergarten registration, you should contact the school immediately.
The April “Count Down to Kindergarten” skill is matching quantities with numerals, such as count a set of five items and match it with the numeral 5. As with other numeracy activities, start small and build up; for example, start with 1-5, then add 6-10, and move to larger numbers such as 11-15 and 16-20.
To help children develop this skill, they must first be able to count the objects (December CDTK skill). They must also be able to recognize the numerals. Both of these should be reviewed before putting them together for the April skill.
Practice counting to twenty-five by counting steps, toys, crayons, socks, or forks/spoons. Take a walk outside and count rocks, leaves, trees, or birds. You already have what it takes to practice this skill; just use items around the house.
Write the numbers one to ten individually on pieces of paper. Practice numeral recognition by saying a number and asking your child to point to that numeral. Continue this until the child can recognize and say all of the numerals from one to ten.
Now, your child is ready for the April skill, matching the quantity with the numeral. Lay 3 objects (such as crayons) on the floor. Also, lay your numerals one through five on the floor. The child should count the objects, say the quantity (“3 crayons”) and pick up the numeral (3) that matches the quantity. Continue this practice with different quantities. Remember to start with 1-5 and move to 1-10. Also, remember to always let the child count and say the quantity first and then select the written numeral that matches this quantity.
To extend this learning, select a numeral, such as the 4, and ask the child to say the numeral. The child can then count out enough of the objects to match the selected numeral. For example, the numeral 4 is selected and held up, the child says “4”, and then the child counts out 4 crayons to match the number of crayons with the numeral. This is a much more challenging skill and will require extra work and patience.
There are many resources on the internet to support this skill, from YouTube lessons to songs and games. The following are recommended:
https://www.abcya.com – try the Pre-K Birthday Candle game.
Counting and Matching Song | Number Songs for Preschool & Kindergarten | Kids Academy - Bing video – simply type this into your browser and get several songs and activities options.
Physical activity is extremely important for your child’s health and wellness. Therefore, gross and fine motor skills should also be included in your child’s daily routines. The gross motor skill for April is any type of physical activity combined with counting. Count steps between locations such as one tree to another, from the house to the mailbox, from the kitchen to the bedroom, or the stairs to the basement.
Each year, teachers say that children enter kindergarten unable to hold a pencil or crayon. These small muscles in the hands are slow to develop, and practice is very important to strengthen the muscles and help the child develop this skill. For April, your child should practice writing and drawing numbers from 1-20, upper case letters, lower case letters, and shapes.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills. During this unprecedented time, enjoy time with your child and have fun as you both “count down to kindergarten.”
