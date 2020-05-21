MORRISTOWN—Three popular noncredit OSHA courses will be offered online by Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training. This is the first time the college has offered OSHA classes online. Classes are led by qualified instructors and courses meet OSHA standards. For more information or to register for a course, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.
Confined Space – Competent Person is designed for workers who enter, supervise entry or be adversely affected from confined spaces. This course will help workers identify potential hazards associated with a confined space. The new 29CFR1926 standards and requirements including the duties of authorized confined space, including entrants, attendant, entry supervisor and rescue personnel. The cost is $155. The class is offered on the following dates:
•May 19, 2-6 p.m. (This course is in Spanish.)
•May 21, 2-6 p.m.
•May 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (This course is in Spanish.)
•May 28, 8 a.m.-noon.
Excavation Safety – Competent Person is designed for employees involved in trenching work. This includes job foreman, job superintendent, engineers and other personnel involved in trench working. This course meets OSHA Standard 1926 subpart P (requirements for excavation oversight). Training topics include soil classification, timber shoring, competent person responsibilities, sloping and benching, aluminum shoring and site-specific engineering. The cost is $155. The class is offered on the following dates:
•May 27, 8 a.m.-noon
•May 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (This course is in Spanish.)
Forklift – Aerial Train the Trainer will be offered June 22-25, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. This course combines instructor-led training online with skills training at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. Operators leave the training and evaluation that meets or exceeds all government regulations and referenced industry standards. Instructors will be able to certify on boom lifts, scissor lifts, counterbalance forklifts and rough terrain forklifts. Successful attendants will receive a certificate of completion and a wallet card. the Cost is $2,295.
