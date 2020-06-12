NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Board of Education, for the most part, met Thursday, June 11, in the Central Office boardroom. Board member Darla Morgan attended via Zoom.
Discussion of the reopening of Cocke County schools for the 2020-2021 year took up a goodly portion of the meeting.
Director of Schools Manney Moore summed up the situation with the statement, “Returning to schools will be way harder than when we exited,” in reference to the abrupt closure of schools this past March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moore said parents are currently being surveyed regarding their preferences for next year’s plan. “As of this morning,” Moore said, “we reached out to them seeking their input.” Moore later clarified that three choices were listed on the survey: a traditional year, a virtual teaching plan, or a blended plan, combining both virtual and traditional.
“We have already had 1292 responses, about a quarter of our schools’ population,” Moore said, adding that he considered this almost immediate response “pretty good.”
“Right now, most seem to be in favor of a traditional return,” he said, “with about 17-18 percent favoring the virtual plan.”
Moore again commended both the county and city school systems’ response to the closures in regards to the distribution of breakfasts and lunches to the students. “At the end of May, a total of 364,165 meals had been distributed,” he said. “The city ended their program in May, but we are continuing through June and maybe July.”
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley added, “We received a $10,000 grant in December, which was later increased to $25,000 for immediate relief in emergency situations.” Kelley said an “immediate need for additional food” was identified and with the help of Brian Douglas, Diana Samples, and Walmart, “$100 boxes of food” were prepared and distributed to “about 100 families this week.” Kelley also thanked school resource officers for their help in delivering the food.
During the board’s business session, unanimous approval was given to a contract whereby the Newport City Board of Education will pay the county board of education $4,000 annually to furnish a certified band director to Newport Grammar School for students in grades 6-8. The instructor is to arrive at NGS at 7:55 a.m. and spend at least 30 minutes of instructional time between 8:00–8:30, five days a week for a total of 170 days.
They also approved joining the National Buying Cooperative (BuyBoard). According to Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits, the cooperative includes over 500 vendors who guarantee the best prices on a number of items.
Approval to purchase a variety of custodial supplies was given, along with a request to purchase a Power MIG 360MP Educational One Pak for $5,719.14 and a Multimac 255 with Dual Cylinder Running Gear for $3,438 from Holston Gases using money from the Perkins grant.
The board will have a called meeting on Thursday, June 25, at 6 p.m. at the Central Office.
