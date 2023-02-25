Bank tellers apprenticeship program

Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have created the first apprenticeship program for bank tellers in Tennessee. From left are Dr. Amy Ross, interim vice president of educational outreach; Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce development; Dr. Kim Bolton, dean of workforce development and the Claiborne County Campus; Linda Leonard, human resources officer; Johnny Wayne Ferris, chairman of the board; and Steve Amos, president of First Peoples Bank.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

Walters State Community College and First Peoples Bank have partnered to create the state’s first apprentice program for bank tellers.

“First Peoples Bank is proud to partner with Walters State Community College in the development and success of this program,” Steve Amos, president of First Peoples Bank, said. “Our team of talented bankers understands that community banking provides a rewarding career, and we are excited to introduce others to the business.”

