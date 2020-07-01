BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA—Aubrie Strange of Newport is among 1,759 students at Samford University to qualify for the Dean’s List for Spring 2020.
To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. This is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Other area students earning this honor include William Dobyns, Kathryn Jones, and Catherine Vines, all of Jefferson City, and Rachel Bass of Morristown.
