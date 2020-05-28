MORRISTOWN—On June 1, Walters State will begin the next phase of the college’s re-opening plan with student services offices opening at all campuses by appointment only. Services that will be available by appointment at the Morristown Campus include the following:
Admissions (423-585-2685; admissions@ws.edu)
Cashier’s Office (423-585-2616; cashieroffice@ws.edu)
Financial Aid (423-585-6811; finaid@ws.edu)
Student Success Center (423-318-2337; studentsuccess@ws.edu)
Counseling (423-585-6800; vicky.marshall@ws.edu)
Tutoring (423-585-6920; tutoring@ws.edu)
Veterans Services (423-585-6896; jason.wilder@ws.edu)
Disability Services (423-585-6893; amy.jackson@ws.edu)
Dual Enrollment (423-585-2687; brian.odell@ws.edu;
Workforce Training (423-585-2675)
Bookstore (423-585-6884)
General Information (423-585-2600)
To make an appointment for student services at one of Walters State’s other campus sites, call or email the campus directly:
Claiborne County Campus (423-851-4761; jammie.mullins@ws.edu)
Niswonger Campus (423-798-7957; niswongercampus@ws.edu)
Sevier County Campus (865-774-5811; leann.alderman@ws.edu)
Individuals who make an appointment to visit a campus will be required to complete a coronavirus screening and wear a mask while on campus. Social distancing of at least six feet apart and no more than 10 individuals per room will be maintained.
All of the college’s services remain available online, as they have been since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the safety and health of its students, employees and the community, Walters State has implemented a phased-in approach to reopening its campuses. The first phase included the return of employees to each of its campuses on May 11. To maintain social distancing and limit the number of individuals on campus, employees are working staggered schedules. The second phase for reopening includes student services offices opening on June 1 by appointment only. The college has established a reopening task force that is planning for the next phases of the reopening process
Registration is underway for the June and July summer semester sessions as well as for fall semester. Classes will be offered in a variety of formats to accommodate student needs.
