(April 24, 2022) JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman University announced Monday that Newport’s Derek Driskill is a recipient of the 2023 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award. The recognition, announced during C-N’s Honors Convocation, is the highest honor the University presents to students.
Driskill is an English literature major. Since beginning his time at Carson-Newman, he has sought ways to get involved, inspire others, and make a difference.
Embracing opportunities, he has served as vice president of C-N’s chapter of Alpha Chi Honor Society, resident assistant in Butler Hall and lead RA in Appalachian Commons. Currently president of the student body, he has also held the roles of vice president and freshman delegate within the Student Government Association. In representing SGA, Derek utilized conversations with the University president, members of executive leadership, as well as faculty and staff to advocate for students and the betterment of Carson-Newman. He is a student ambassador and Niswonger Scholar.
Driskill was also selected to serve on the Residence Life Task Team, a group charged with planning and presenting designs for West Campus Commons, C-N’s first new residence hall complex in over 20 years.
Derek is a friend to many,” said Emily Feist, director of Alumni Relations. “He is a recognized leader among his peers and the perfect example of what it means to embody C-N’s mission of helping students reach their full potential as educated citizens and worldwide servant-leaders.”
The New York Southern Society established the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award in 1890 to honor an Indiana native and Manhattan attorney who was considered a living example of genteel spirit and Christian compassion. The awards, which are donated by the foundation that bears his name, are granted at more than 70 colleges and universities to graduating seniors, one female and one male, who “excel in high ideals of living, in fine spiritual qualities, and in generous and unselfish service to others.”
