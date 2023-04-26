Driskill award

Carson-Newman University awarded its Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards during its 54th annual Honors Convocation. Awardee Derek Driskill (left) stand with C-N President Charles A. Fowler (right).

 COURTESY CARSON-NEWMAN

(April 24, 2022) JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman University announced Monday that Newport’s Derek Driskill is a recipient of the 2023 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award. The recognition, announced during C-N’s Honors Convocation, is the highest honor the University presents to students.

Driskill is an English literature major. Since beginning his time at Carson-Newman, he has sought ways to get involved, inspire others, and make a difference.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.