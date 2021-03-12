The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) is a Federal law that protects the privacy of student education records.
Parents’ rights under FERPA transfer to the student when they reach the age of 18 or attend a school beyond the high school level.
Some of the provisions of the law include:
• The right to inspect and review the education records maintained by the school. Schools are not required to provide copies of records unless, for reasons such as great distance, it is impossible for parents or eligible students to review the records.
• The right to request that a school correct records which they believe to be inaccurate or misleading. If the school decides not to amend the record, the parent or eligible student has the right to a formal hearing. After the hearing, if the school still decides not to amend the record, the parent or eligible student has the right to place a statement with the record setting forth his or her view about the contested information.
• Generally, schools must have written permission from the parent or eligible student to release any information from a student’s education record. However, FERPA allows schools to disclose those records, without consent, to the following parties or under the following conditions:
> School officials with legitimate educational interest;
> Other schools to which a student is transferring;
> Specified officials for audit or evaluation purposes;
> Appropriate parties in connection with financial aid to a student;
> Organizations conducting certain studies for or on behalf of the school;
> Accrediting organizations;
> To comply with a judicial order or lawfully issued subpoena;
> Appropriate officials in cases of health and safety emergencies; and
> State and local authorities, within a juvenile justice system, according to specific State law.
Schools may disclose, without consent, “directory” information such as a student’s name, address, telephone number, date and place of birth, honors and awards, and dates of attendance. However, schools must tell parents and eligible students about directory information and allow a reasonable amount of time to request that the school not disclose directory information about them.
Schools must notify parents annually of their rights under FERPA. The actual means of notification are left to the discretion of each school.
HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) provides privacy and security for protected health information, and it applies to the healthcare industry, whereas FERPA applies to the education industry. They are both federal laws designed to protect the privacy and security of individuals.
The HIPAA Privacy Rule does not typically apply to schools because student health records are considered to be educational records.
