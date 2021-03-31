SPARTANBURG, SC—Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean's List students for the Fall 2020 semester.
Lauren E Albright is from Greeneville.
Blair Whitfield Brawley is from Newport.
Andrew Lee Duckworth is from Afton.
Erin Mary Mancini is from Knoxville.
William Grant Taylor is from Greeneville.
Nicholas Anthony Wardroup is from Parrottsville.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,764 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation's 290 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.
