MORRISTOWN—Walters State’s noncredit courses are an excellent awy to improve your skills. You can learn a new skill in one afternoon for less than $100. To register for any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423.798.7988.
ONLINE
Parenting and Divorce (court-ordered) Online (ZOOM) August 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60.
AND August 20, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60.
This course meets the Tennessee court-required course standard for diversing parents. This class helps divorcing parents communicate with each other with children, which makes the divorce process less traumatic for children. Class participation is required to receive the certificate of completion.
Workforce Training Building – Greeneville
•Welding Level 1 – Stick Welding, Aug. 4-18, Tuesday/Thursday, 5-9 p.m., $279.
Learn the basics of Shielded Metal Arc (Stick) Welding, including practices, equipment materials and skills. This process is often used in construction and maintenance and the skills can be applied to other welding process. Emphasis is placed on understanding variables and hands-on exercises.
•Supervisor’s Toolkit, Aug. 4-18, Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399
This course covers leading people, acknowledging and understanding differences in the workplace including diversity, generations and individuals with disabilities, leader effectiveness through positive impact and listening, optimizing the performance of every employee, personal and interpersonal effectiveness, and eliminating conflict. The last part will address two significant barriers to an effective workplace: harassment and violence.
•Forklift – Aerial Train the Trainer, Aug. 10-13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $2,295.
This is a comprehensive, cost-effective method of ensuring that operators receive training and evaluation that meets or exceeds all applicable government regulations and referenced industry standards. Upon successful completion, our Core 4® Trainer Program will enable instructors to certify operators on boom lifts, scissor lifts, counterbalance forklifts and rough terrain forklifts. Trainees will receive instruction on how to successfully present theory, train and evaluate operators, and document training. Training covers covers concepts common to most types of aerial lifts and forklifts. Successful trainees will receive a certificate of completion and trainer wallet card.
•Microsoft Excel Level 3, Aug. 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150.
This class builds on the skills taught in Level 2. Students will learn PivotTabls,PivotCharts, troubleshoot formulas, advanced formatting, advance formulas with a focus on analyzing data and using micros.
Walters State Morristown Campus
•OSHA 10-Hour Construction Training, Aug. 4 & 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $199.
Learn OSHA safety and health standards related to construction industry safety and health. This class is designed for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926. Topics include Focus Four hazards, protective and lifesaving equipment, health hazards in construction, excavation and the use of scaffolds, stairways, ladders and power tools.
•Supervisor’s Toolkit, Aug. 6-20, Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399.
This course covers leading people, acknowledging and understanding differences in the workplace including diversity, generations and individuals with disabilities, leader effectiveness through positive impact and listening, optimizing the performance of every employee, personal and interpersonal effectiveness, and eliminating conflict. The last part will address two significant barriers to an effective workplace: harassment and violence.
•Microsoft Excel Level 3, Aug. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150.
This class builds on the skills taught in Level 2. Students will learn PivotTabls,PivotCharts, troubleshoot formulas, advanced formatting, advance formulas with a focus on analyzing data and using micros.
