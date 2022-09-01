MORRISTOWN—The Walters State Division of Workforce Training will offer noncredit classes about parenting and divorce; OSHA training and welding next month. The Certified Supervisor and the SHRM CP/SCP Certification courses also start in September.
To register, or for information on any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
ZOOM
• Parenting and Divorce, Sept. 6 or Sept. 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60.
This meets the court requirement for parents divorcing in Tennessee. Learn how to coparent through better communications. Tools learned in this workshop will make the divorce process less traumatic for all, especially children. Participants receive a certificate of completion.
ZOOM/Multiple Campuses
• SHRM CP/SCP Certification Preparation, Sept. 11-Nov. 28 (Mondays), 5:30-8:30 p.m., $1,595. Zoom and Niswonger, Sevier County and Morristown Campuses
This class prepares students to take the certification exam offered by the Society of Human Resource Managers. Content is focused on the knowledge and practical real-life experiences human resource professionals around the world need to excel. Four domains will be covered: people, organization, workplace and strategy. Students will also learn the eight behavioral competencies: leadership and navigation, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness, and communication. Classes are offered via virtual participation. A Zoom link will be sent following registration.
• Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p., $150
Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel 2016. The class covers creating, saving and printing Excel documents, formatting tips, formulas, functions and working with page layout features. The class also covers the new features of Microsoft Excel 2016 and previous versions. The class be held on the Morristown and the Niswonger Campus with Zoom online capability.
• Certified Supervisor, Sept 13-Dec. 13, 2-5 p.m., Tuesdays, $1,200
The certification will help supervisors understand and efficiently and effectively with people and processes. This course was developed following a comprehensive analysis of the management profession, which identified the knowledge, skills and abilities needed by competent supervisors. This class covers these areas: planning and setting objectives; leading and motivating; organizing and controlling; quality control; problem solving and ethical decision making; managing groups and teams; staffing, training and appraising performance; managing diversity; customer service; communication; accounting; and finance.
Greeneville - Niswonger Campus
•OSHA 511 Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry Training, Sept. 12-15, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, $800.
This class covers OSHA policies, procedures and standards with a closer look at general industry guidelines. A copy of 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee. For those wanting to be authorized to teach OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour classes, OSHA 511 meets one of the two prerequisites for the OSHA 501 trainer class. Please note, the 30-hour General Industry OSHA outreach class is not considered equivalent to OSHA 511.
Walters State Workforce Training Building
•Welding Level 2 -MIG Welding, Sept. 27-Oct. 25, Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m., $279
This course introduces shop practices, equipment and materials associated with MIG Welding, also known as the Gas Metal Arc Welding process. This process is used extensively in manufacturing. MIG welding is easy to learn and is a highly productive practice. This class uses a hands-on approach designed to emphasize focus and practice on welding and safety. Basic concepts of spray welding are covered with standard methods of equipment setup, selection of joints, and out-of-position welding.
Walters State Claiborne County Campus
• OSHA 10-Hour Training, Sept. 27 and 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., $199
This teaches safety and health standards for the construction industry. This course is designed for construction workers and others covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926. Topics include introduction to OSHA, OSHA Focus Four Hazards, personal protective and lifesaving equipment, health hazards in construction; excavation, scaffolds, stairways and ladders; and power and hand tools.
