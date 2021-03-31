Mars Hill University is expanding its scholarship program geared to local students to include additional counties in Western North Carolina and offering similar scholarships to East Tennessee students through the Tennessee Neighbor Promise.
Established in 2019 to provide a 50% discount on tuition for residents of Buncombe, Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey counties, the Local Lion Promise now is expanding to include Avery, Haywood, Henderson, and McDowell counties in North Carolina.
The Tennessee Neighbor scholarship is available to students from Carter, Cocke, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee. Together, these counties complete a 50-mile radius around the university. Mars Hill seeks talented students from this core region who plan to attend school close to their homes.
The two scholarship programs are examples of Mars Hill's commitment to more intentionally serve students from the region, on both sides of the state line. University President Tony Floyd has said the university is dedicated to serving "extremely talented students who love the mountains and want to stay in a setting like Mars Hill. We want to help them find their way in education and enable them to discover their purpose and passion at an affordable cost. Mars Hill University has rededicated itself to connecting local students to good jobs and great futures in a vibrant economy in this part of the world."
The Local Lion Promise and Tennessee Neighbor scholarships are available to traditional undergraduate students who live or attend high school in any of the listed counties.
The scholarships will cover half of the tuition cost to attend Mars Hill University. For the 2021-22 academic year the scholarship amount is $17,832 per year.
