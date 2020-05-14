THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver

HONORS: Jaidyn Kemmer, Benjamin Lewis, Peyton Phillips, Cole Cates, Madison Gee, Shane Patterson

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Tanner Blazer, Camie Crosby, Kelsey Knight, Alyssa Ottinger, Marleigh Wilder

HONORS: Maximus Coker, Vanessa Fox, Lyric Garland, Saleah Johnson, Kaleb Patterson, Drayden Shurley, Levi Sutton, Callie Valentine, Bricen West, Phillip Ball, Lucas Brady, Ethan Chapin, Madison Darnell, Brooklyn Parris, Ryan Rodgers

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Ashton Buckner, Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Penalba, Brody Hudson

HONORS: Ryan Barrett, Abigail Flowers, Addison Hurst, Kayla Knight, Ruby Ruggles, Kassie Shults, Parker Weeks

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Christian Cole, Autumn Phillips

HONORS: Riley Collins, Jackson Coy, Vivian Garland, Abigail Hall, Amber Holt, Abbigialla Rodgers, Dylan Turner, Hydie Valentine, Kylie Vinson, Chevy Webb

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cadence Phillips, Aaron Holt, Ethan McCracken

HONORS: Brady Calfee, Myla Jenkins, Caroline Floyd, Alyssa White, Emma Barrett, Rafe Faustino, Emilee Fox, Matthew Holt, Kobylee McIntyre, Mason McMahan, Lindsey Peters, Lilianna Sane, Madison Smith, Abigail Zajac

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Marissa Bevins, Trinity Blazer, Lucas Buckner, Gracie Huff, Luke Jarnigan, Brooklyn Miller, Cameron Turner, Madison Vinson

