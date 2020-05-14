THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver
HONORS: Jaidyn Kemmer, Benjamin Lewis, Peyton Phillips, Cole Cates, Madison Gee, Shane Patterson
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Tanner Blazer, Camie Crosby, Kelsey Knight, Alyssa Ottinger, Marleigh Wilder
HONORS: Maximus Coker, Vanessa Fox, Lyric Garland, Saleah Johnson, Kaleb Patterson, Drayden Shurley, Levi Sutton, Callie Valentine, Bricen West, Phillip Ball, Lucas Brady, Ethan Chapin, Madison Darnell, Brooklyn Parris, Ryan Rodgers
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Ashton Buckner, Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Penalba, Brody Hudson
HONORS: Ryan Barrett, Abigail Flowers, Addison Hurst, Kayla Knight, Ruby Ruggles, Kassie Shults, Parker Weeks
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Christian Cole, Autumn Phillips
HONORS: Riley Collins, Jackson Coy, Vivian Garland, Abigail Hall, Amber Holt, Abbigialla Rodgers, Dylan Turner, Hydie Valentine, Kylie Vinson, Chevy Webb
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cadence Phillips, Aaron Holt, Ethan McCracken
HONORS: Brady Calfee, Myla Jenkins, Caroline Floyd, Alyssa White, Emma Barrett, Rafe Faustino, Emilee Fox, Matthew Holt, Kobylee McIntyre, Mason McMahan, Lindsey Peters, Lilianna Sane, Madison Smith, Abigail Zajac
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: None
HONORS: Marissa Bevins, Trinity Blazer, Lucas Buckner, Gracie Huff, Luke Jarnigan, Brooklyn Miller, Cameron Turner, Madison Vinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.