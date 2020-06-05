WILLIAMSBURG, KY—A Newport resident is among those receiving a degree from University of the Cumberlands in the Class of 2020.
Robert Ragan received his Master of Science degree in Coaching.
Other area graduates include Lauren Beverly of Dandridge, who received her Educational Specialist degree in Supervisor of Instruction and Melody Cantrell of Jefferson City, who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
