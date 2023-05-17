WSCC to offer Kids College in Newport this summer

Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator youth programs at Walters State, helps a student use the Virtual Reality World of Career Exploration. The college will offer Kids College at the Morristown Campus and the Newport center this summer.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

Rising third through eighth graders can have a “Dive-In Experience” at Walters State’s Kids College this year. Kids College will be held Jun 20-22, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. at the Morristown Campus and July 10-13, 8 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Newport Center.

“This year, we are focused on giving students a creative and memorable campus experience,” Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs, said. “Students will study popular subjects and learn real-world skills while looking at different career fields.”

