“Countdown to Kindergarten” is a monthly campaign designed to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school. If this awareness campaign is compared to running a 100-yard dash, we are now on the 40-yard line.

As we approach the halfway mark, it is a good time to review the skills that have been introduced so far. The skill for September was personal information. Children entering kindergarten are expected to know their full name, full address, phone number, age, and birthday. In October, the kindergarten readiness skill was the alphabet, specifically that children can recite the full alphabet, as well as recognize and name all of the upper- and lower-case letters. Last month, Countdown to kindergarten focused on color, with children being able to identify and name frequently seen colors, such as blue, red, yellow, green, purple, orange, pink, black, white, gray, and brown.

