NEWPORT — Newport City Director of Schools Sandra Burchette announced on Wednesday afternoon Dustin Morrow will take over the duties of principal at Newport Grammar School. Former principal Michael Short resigned suddenly in September.

This is Morrow’s 15th year in education. He has been at NGS since 2017, having served as assistant principal and safe schools coordinator.

