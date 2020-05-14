Grassy Fork Elementary says 'Thank you' to MWA
Grassy Fork Elementary School sends a special note of thanks to Modern Woodmen of America and MWA Financial Planner Faye Fish for their quick response to the school’s need for masks, gloves, and extra food for their Second Harvest Food Distribution Center. From left, Heather Clark, Jennifer Baxter, and Angie Pack prepare to deliver meals to many of the school’s students.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

