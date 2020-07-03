CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA—Emily Laurel Ellison of Newport is among students earning a spot on the President’s List at Clemson University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Emily is majoring in Animal and Veterinary Sciences.
Other area students earning this honor include Madison D. Hartsock of Morristown, majoring in Marketing, and Fairs N. Newberry of Greeneville, a Sports Communication major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.