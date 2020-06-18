NEWPORT—Newport Grammar School administrators are busy dealing with the question, “How in the world to start school in the fall?”
This was the message NGS Principal Michael Short delivered to Newport City Board of Education members Monday during their meeting in the school’s auditorium.
“We will have to make many decisions in a couple of weeks,” said Short, as he discussed the issues surrounding the reopening of the school, which last held classes March 13.
“We are currently surveying our parents to determine the public’s views regarding the matters,” he continued. “Technology will be big in the fall, as more and more teachers become more certified in technology. Schedules for next year will be developed soon.”
Board member Linda Powell asked whether or not NGS teachers will be included in the survey. Short assured Powell they would be “later.”
NGS Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow told the board orders have been or will soon be placed for such items as face masks and cleaning supplies to be used in the ongoing effort to protect the school populations from Corona virus. “We’re purchasing electro-static sprayers,” he added.
Morrow also stated that more entrances and exits will be used this coming year in an effort to lessen the number of people gathered together. “This will be different from the one entrance/one exit practice we have been following,” he explained.
Other changes will be seen in the school cafeteria where staff will serve the students individually. Students have been serving themselves.
Amy Burchette, Federal Programs Supervisor, announced funding for an additional cafeteria worker and an additional custodian is in place, and that plans call for students and teachers to have their own individual electronic devices to avoid having to share. “We’re also working on interventionist plans to make up for the lost learning time,” she added. “We will have five people taking temperatures in the morning and are exploring the idea of an extended school year for students with special needs.”
Burchette also pointed out that if teachers broadcast their lessons from the classrooms with other students present, the camera cannot show any of those students nor broadcast their answers to questions because of privacy concerns.
Dr. Justin Norton, Systems and Assessments Supervisor, reported every NGS teacher will have a Chrome book. “We’re making sure all teachers can use what they have,” he continued, in reference to teachers becoming more and more technologically trained and certified.
The board also discussed a request from Cherokee Health Systems to use Telehealth. “This means there will not be any Cherokee Health Systems personnel in their clinic,” said Director of Schools Sandra Burchette. “Our school nurse would be responsible to connect to the Telehealth. This would take away from the care of other students during this time.”
Board members expressed concern over this change and, on a motion by Mickey Powers, seconded by Mike Overholt, opted to table any action on the request until their July meeting. Director Burchette was instructed to consult with other medical partners in the meantime to see if they have an interest in coming to the school.
During their business meeting, the board approved
• Katilyn Martin as Volleyball Coach, Barb Suggs and Donna McConnell as Assistant Volleyball Coaches, Tim Dockery as Boys Basketball Coach, Jerrica Lane as Girls Basketball Coach, Kaitlyn Martin as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, and Clint Provencal as Golf Coach
• a plan for NGS to implement STAR Early Literacy to measure student growth in grades PreK-2; this will be an alternative to the current student portfolio model.
• discontinuing tuition contract payments for the 2020-2021 year. Instead parents may pay the full amount at the beginning of the year or half at the first of the year and the balance by January 15, 2021.
• a recommendation by Dr. Norton to sign a three-year contract with Balfour for yearbooks at a cost of $31.88 per book
• a request to transfer the Newport Grammar School account from US Bank to Commercial Bank on July 1, 2020.
The board’s next meeting will be July 20, 2020, in the Director’s office at NGS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.