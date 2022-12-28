CCHS building

Cocke County High School in Newport.

 PHOTO BY DAVE RUTHENBERG

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Education released the ACT state results and participation rate for the 2022 graduating class. Participation in the ACT among the 2022 graduating class rebounded from previous years with a participation rate of 98% across the state. The state average composite ACT score remained steady at 19.1 for the 2022 graduating class.

The ACT provides important measures to understand students’ college and career readiness and how Tennessee prepares the next generation to transition to postsecondary opportunities. Through Tennessee’s award-winning ACT Senior Retake program, the state offers public high school students the opportunity to take the ACT two times for free during normal school hours.

