The Newport City Board of Education met in regular session Monday evening with all board members in attendance. Board member Nathan Vernon met via Zoom because he is training with the military out of state.
There were several items on the business agenda to be approved including field trips and purchases. Here is a rundown of the agenda items that were approved:
First Grade to Brights Zoo on April 19 in Washington County. Transportation will be on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $20 per child.
Kindergarten to the Knoxville Zoo on May 11. Transportation will be on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $16 per child.
Kindergarten to the Newport Cinema 4 on April 21. Transportation will be on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $13 per child.
Second Grade to Wonderworks in Sevierville on April 20. Transportation will be on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $17 per student.
Third Grade to Tuckaleechee Caverns and CiCi’s Pizza in Sevierville on May 12. Transportation will be on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $25 per student.
Fourth Grade to Wonderworks and CiCi’s Pizza in Sevierville on May 16. Transportation on a Cocke County School bus at a cost of $30 per student.
NGS participation in the upcoming Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2023-2024.
ESSER 3.0 Public Plan for Remaining Funds Addendum Guidance 2023.
Safe Return to In-person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan Addendum Guidance 2023.
Innovative School Models Budget.
GP Special Education Budget Amendment 4.
ESSER 2.0 Budget Amendment 2.
ESSER 3.0 Budget Amendment 2.
Textbook Adoption Committee’s recommendation of iReady by Curriculum Associates as the new math curriculum.
Central Technologies bid as the vendor for replacing the district’s 40 wireless internet access points. E-Rate funding will cover up to 80 percent of the cost. Three vendors submitted bids. The lowest bid was Central technologies at $13,600. The lower bid was accepted contingent upon E-Rate funding approval.
Central Technology’s bid to Replace the PA system, which was damaged during a storm, was the only bid submitted. The bid for $25,831.25 was approved. Insurance is expected to help cover the costs.
Broadway Flooring was approved to replace carpet in the third and fourth grade areas, the auditorium and library. Insurance will be paying a portion of the cost because of the storm damage. There was only one bid submitted and it was for $116,992.21.
The board also agreed to change work orders four and five for the following:
Remove and replace 33 existing insulated units for $25,191 from ESSER 3.0 funds.
Remove and replace the sidewalk extension per RFP 4 for $10,070 from the general purpose fund.
Remove and replace concrete paving per RFP 5 at a cost of $21,255 from the general purpose fund.
Renovate the bathrooms for fifth through eighth grades including new flooring, new lay-in ceiling panels, new toilet partitions, new plumbing fixtures and replacement of existing accessories including new sinks for $305,000 from ESSER 3.0 funds.
The board also accepted the resignation of Emily McConaughey, a first grade teacher. Her students were divided among the other first grade teachers equally since it is late in the school year.
During a workshop prior to the board meeting, administrators gave monthly reports. The next regular meeting is set for April 17.
