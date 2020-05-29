OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI—The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Madison Grace Willis of Dandridge and Darius Jermain Amos of Morristown were among studentsw completing at least 12 graded hours for the semester and meeting required grade-point averages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.