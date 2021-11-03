THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Garrison Hall, Tobias Robison, Jaylyn Southerland, Journee Webb

HONORS: Laeyla Prater

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Brayden Jenkins, Peyton Smith

HONORS: Tenley Blazer, Zaiden Buckner, Grant Chapin, Katie Crosby, Maelia Mitcheltree, Lyrik Prater, Ariana Price, Zander Proffitt, Braxtyn Sams, Morgan Smith, Aurora Waddell, Kenadie Williams

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Calfee, Shane Patterson, Allie Rymer, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver

HONORS: Cole Cates, Millie Cook, Madison Gee, Adahy Holt-Penalba, Jaidyn Kemmer, Kaydence Penton, Peyton Phillips

SIXTH GRADE

HONORS: Tanner Blazer, Ethan Chapin, Cami Crosby, Vanessa Fox, Lyrik Garland, Kaleb Patterson, Drayden Shurley, Levi Sutton

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Mylee Sprouse

HONORS: Ryan Barrett, William Jackson Birchfield, Arabella Faustino-Flowers, Abigail Flowers, Allie Holt, Laylani Holt-Pennalba, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Raeann Inmon, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Ruby Ruggles

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Haley Huff, Autumn Phillips

HONORS: Aiden Blanton, Christian Cole, Riley Collins, Vivian Garland, Abigail Hall, Amber Holt, McKenzie Livingston, Coulter Oliva, Brooklyn Parris, Dylan Turner, Kylie Vinson, Chevy Webb

