NEWPORT—A dozen students have been named recipients of the William Cocke Chapter, Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award for 2020.
They include one student from each of Cocke County’s nine elementary schools, a Newport Grammar School honoree, and students from Maury Middle and White Pine Elementary Schools in Jefferson County.
The students are chosen by their individual schools for this honor.
“We are so proud to present these awards to these outstanding students,” said Sharon Nease, William Cocke Chapter DAR Regent. “This year’s recipients are an outstanding bunch of young people whose academic excellence and good conduct merit this honor.”
This year’s honorees and their schools are Noah Caughran (Bridgeport), Marissa Bevins (Centerview), Breanna LaShea Anthony (Cosby), Ariel Woody (Del Rio), Alyssa Patterson (Edgemont), Carter Hill (Grassy Fork), Tia M. White (Newport Grammar), Mollie Johnson (Maury Middle), Savannah Millette (Northwest), Kaden Johnson (Parrottsville), Emily Rich (Smoky Mountain), and Rylea Holbert (White Pine).
Noah Caughran is the son of David and Denise Caughran of Newport. His favorite subject in school is English; he enjoys expressing himself through short stories and other types of writing. At Bridgeport, Noah enjoyed his honor club activities. He also helped escort younger children to their cars and helping in different classrooms with younger students. This summer Noah will be participating in the Elite Youth Soccer Showcase at UTK and helping his grandparents on their farm. He most admires President Abraham Lincoln. “He stood up for what he believed in and made a difference.” He considers his parents his ideal role models. “They’ve always been there for me and taught me right from wrong at an early age. They have always encouraged me to pursue my dreams and goals.” About being named a Good Citizen, Noah says, “It’s a great honor that recognizes leadership and good character in the community.”
Marissa Bevins is the daughter of Louann and Douglas Zook of Newport. At Centerview, her favorite subject was math. She finds the subject easy to understand and enjoys the many ways to use it. This year Marissa was a cheerleader and found it an amazing experience. This summer she will travel to South Carolina to visit family and enjoy the beach. She most admires Desmond Doss “because he fought the Battle at Hacksaw Ridge without any weapons and rescued 75 men. This shows true bravery, the kind everyone should strive for.” Her role model is Christy Browning. “She treats everyone with kindness and is a strong woman. She has taught me many things and helped me with many problems and has never judged me.” As a Good Citizen, Marissa sees herself as “portraying a good role model for younger kids and showing others the kindness and respect they deserve.”
Breanna LaShea Anthony is the daughter of Tony and Amy Anthony of Newport. At Cosby Elementary, she enjoyed math, finding it “fun and challenging.” She especially enjoyed being part of the annual Veterans Day program. “Our Beta Club does this to honor our veterans.” This summer she will spend time with friends and prepare to enter high school in the fall. Breanna admires Harriet Tubman. “She faced many difficulties and obstacles and helped lead many others to freedom, including her own family.” Breanna most admires her dad, saying, “He is very strong in his faith and always able to cheer me up when I’m down. He’s an amazing person.” As a Good Citizen, she sees herself as one who “helps people in need, helps clean up her community, and spreads happiness around her.”
Ariel Woody is the daughter of Mendy Woody and Todd Woody of Del Rio. She enjoyed her math studies at Del Rio, finding them “fun and easy. My teacher made it fun.” She enjoyed her school’s Christmas program and the dance for the seventh and eighth graders. She admires Susan B. Anthony. “She cared about her rights and those of all women.” She considers her brother Noah a good role model. “He makes good grades and has good leadership skills. He helps me when I need it.” As a Good Citizen, Ariel says she has good leadership qualities and sees herself as a role model for other students.
Alyssa Patterson is the daughter of Timothy and Angela Patterson. At Edgemont, she enjoyed Language Arts. “I like writing.” She enjoyed being on the cheerleading squad this year and serving as a cheer captain. She hopes to go to the beach this summer. She admires Rosa Parks because “she stood up for what she believed in. She was an amazing lady, brave, fearless. I love that about her.” She names her mom as her role model. “She is beautiful, loving, and one of the most caring people I know, always helping others. She has a really good heart.” Alyssa sees being a Good Citizen as someone “who cares about their community, obeys the laws, respects others, and volunteers to help others.”
Carter Hill is the son of Mike and Kristy Hill, Newport. At Grassy Fork, his favorite subject was math. This past year he enjoyed being picked as a junior custodian. Because of Covid-19, Carter has no special plans for the summer. He most admires Thomas Jefferson: “He expanded the territory of the USA with the Louisiana Purchase and helped drafted the Declaration of Independence.” He admires his brother Tyler, because “he is smart and funny, and I always have a good time with him. Being a Good Citizen equates with “being a true American,” says Carter.
Tia M. White is the daughter of Dwayne and Abby White of Newport. At Newport Grammar, she enjoyed social studies and learning about the past. This past year she enjoyed her experiences as a cheerleader and as a member of the annual staff. This summer she looks forward to her church’s youth mission trip and family vacations. She most admires Clara Barton because “she risked her life to help the soldiers on the field during the Civil War. She also helped found the American Red Cross for Disaster Relief. Because of her, I want to enter the medical field.” She names her mom as her role model. “She’s always there for me, showing me how a good person acts and how to treat others.” As a Good Citizen, Tia sees herself as one who “is there for my community, showing kindness to others, following the law, and putting others’ needs before my own.”
Mollie Johnson is the daughter of Mikie and Michelle Johnson of Morristown. At Maury Middle School, Mollie’s favorite subject last year was math because “I’m good with numbers. I had really good math teachers. Math will also help me in my future career in the military as an astronaut.” This past year also found Mollie busy with yearbook staff, serving as President of the Student Council, playing trombone in the band, running cross country, and other activities. She especially enjoyed cross country because of the relationships she forged with team members and coaches. Before the Covid-19 issue, Mollie had planned visits to West Point and Naval Academy Stem Camps, plus fishing in Chesapeake Bay and visiting Washington, D.C. “Now I think I’ll be staying at home and spending time with family and friends.” She admires John Glenn. “He was a Marine aviator and astronaut, the first American to orbit Earth. I admire his bravery and ambition.” She has several role models and cites their characteristics of loving hearts, kind words, smiling faces, care for others, integrity, and willingness to take on challenges.” She sees being a Good Citizen as one who has made a difference in people’s lives, that she has been impactful and helpful.
Savannah Millette is the daughter of April Ariks and Randy Millette of Newport. At Northwest this past year, Savannah served on the Safety Patrol. She admires Helen Keller because “she never gave up.” She names her mom as her role model.
Kaden Johnson is the son of Angie and Brett Johnson of Del Rio. His favorite subject at Parrottsville last year was Social Studies. “I’ve always been intrigued by American history, beginning in the fourth grade.” His time as a football team member last year was also great. “I love being with my friends and teammates and representing my school.” This summer he hopes to visit historical forts and military museums. He admires Ulysses S. Grant “for his bravery, his calm in the hardest of situations, and his love for his country.” He names his sixth grade teacher at Parrottsville, Mr. McKnight, as his role model. “He taught us with enthusiasm, encouraged us to be kind to others, pushed us forward, and kept us learning new things.” As a Good Citizen, Kaden sees himself as “being nice and kind to others, being helpful, and showing respect. This pays off and will help me achieve great things.”
Emily Rich is the daughter of Jessica and James Rich of Cosby. She “really enjoyed English” at Smoky Mountain Elementary this past year. She also enjoyed playing volleyball for her school and working with the boys’ basketball team as a student coach. Her summer plans include working with the animals on the family farm and in her family’s feed store, plus babysitting for a few family friends. She admires Sojourner Truth because “she was one of the first women’s rights activists. Born into slavery, she stayed strong, even when she lost her son. She was the first black woman to have a fair trial just as a white man would. I like that she stood strong for herself and women.” She named her mom as her role model “because she works all day, then comes home to the family and supports us through anything.” Honored and proud to have been named a Good Citizen, Emily sees her honor resulting from her peers and teachers seeing leadership qualities in her. “They noticed I represented the qualities of respect, leadership, and kindness. That makes me feel proud. I will continue to be a strong role model for my younger sister.”
Rylea Holbert is the daughter of Jami Holbert of White Pine. Last year her favorite school subject was science because “I enjoy problem solving.” She also enjoyed being on the Scholars Bowl team. “I like answering trivia questions and the competitive spirit.” This summer will find Jami hanging out with her dog Frankie and volunteering at a local food pantry. She admires Susan B. Anthony. “She was outspoken in her beliefs and helped women achieve the right to vote.” She names Joni Hayes, her first grade teacher, as her role model. “She is nice, patient, and generous, qualities I want to incorporate into my life.” Rylea thinks being a Good Citizen means “I have some of the qualities that people value in a good member of society.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.