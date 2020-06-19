CLARKSVILLE, TN—Austin Peay State University recently recognized over 2,500 students whose academic excellence earned them Dean’s List status for the Spring 2020 semester.
Joshua Alexander of Newport was among those students.
Dandridge residents on the Dean’s List were Cheyenne McNutt and Candis Mullins.
