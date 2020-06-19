HARROGATE, TN—Several students earned academic honors at Lincoln Memorial University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Those named to the Dean’s List had to be full-time students who maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
Meghan Smith of Bybee was among those earning this honor.
Jefferson County students achieving this status included Callie Bush, Heather Linton, and Hailey Miller, all of Dandridge, Brittany Totherow of White Pine, and Kaitlyn Zander of Baneberry.
