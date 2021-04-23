NEWPORT—Cocke County Coordinated School Health, TN Voices and the East Tennessee Council on Children and Youth are collaborating with Newport Cinema 4 to present a free screening of "Paper Tigers", a documentary following six teens over a year at Lincoln Alternative High School in Walla Walla, Washington.
The film addresses students with behavioral problems and other issues, and it sheds light on the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study, which shows that stressful events or conditions of an individual’s childhood can increase the risk of issues later in their life.
The showing is scheduled for May 11 at 5 p.m. An arrival time of 4:30 p.m. is encouraged, as all attendees receive free popcorn and one free drink.
"Paper Tigers" is not rated, but it is not recommended for young children as the film does contain some profanity.
All attendees will receive a ticket for the drawing of prizes, including gift cards to local businesses. The drawing will take place at the end of the movie, and winners must be present to claim their prize.
Call (423) 623-1528 to secure your ticket, as tickets are limited and will not be available at the door.
