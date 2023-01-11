GREENEVILLE — The award-winning gospel group, The Isaacs, is bringing their unique medley of rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic, and southern gospel to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Family band members Lily Isaacs, Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, and Becky Isaacs Bowman have recorded more than 20 dynamic albums and have showcased on stages around the world for 50 years, touring South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Canada, and more. Since the 70s, they have shared the stage with musical giants like Dolly Parton, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood and many more.
The Isaacs are frequent guests of RFD Network’s Larry’s Country Diner and the Grand Ole Opry, and have appeared on the Gaither Homecoming videos and tours for more than 20 years. The band was recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Other accolades include nine Dove Awards and Grammy nominations for their last three albums.
In regards to Becky Isaacs’ car accident in December: Becky is home in rehab on the road to recovery following her accident with strong spirits and looking forward to being back on the road asap! Her position will be subbed in January with a quality and respected musician with hopes that she’s back on the road for February shows but perhaps she is seated on stage throughout the concert. She plans to be on the road full time in March on tour with Reba. “Thank you all for your flexibility and prayers! See you on the road soon — With love, Becky Isaacs”
The Isaacs feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story. Enjoy family harmony with The Issacs at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.