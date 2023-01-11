The Isaacs
GREENEVILLE — The award-winning gospel group, The Isaacs, is bringing their unique medley of rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic, and southern gospel to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Family band members Lily Isaacs, Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, and Becky Isaacs Bowman have recorded more than 20 dynamic albums and have showcased on stages around the world for 50 years, touring South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Canada, and more. Since the 70s, they have shared the stage with musical giants like Dolly Parton, Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, Trisha Yearwood and many more.

