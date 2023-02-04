GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents “I Am, He Said” – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 PM.
“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee referring to the one and only Neil Diamond. Matt, nephew of the legendary Bobby Vee, along with Bobby’s sons Jeff and Tommy Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog.
With songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another with hits spanning five decades. As a Tin Pan Alley songwriter in the mid-60s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and, of course, the Monkee’s classic, “I’m A Believer.”
“This is not a tribute show,” says Tommy Vee. “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon, one we all love and respect. We have been fans since we were in grade school and first learned our respective instruments and played many of these tunes over the years in various bands. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” he explains, “it is all about the vocals, and Matt nails it. It’s a rockin’ show!”
Presenters and audience members are raving about the show. “This show was a lot more than a tribute. Instead, it was an authentic presentation of the Neil Diamond hit list with stories of the man and his compositions interspersed. Our audiences were on their feet from the start … Nobody could do it better. One of the best shows we’ve had this year,” said Bob Johnson of Paramount Theater in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, after selling out four shows.
The Greeneville High School advanced chorus will join The Killer Vees on stage.
Tickets start at $30 and are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
