The Killer Vees

The Killer Vees

 PHOTO BY DON J. OLSON

GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents “I Am, He Said” – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 PM.

“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee referring to the one and only Neil Diamond. Matt, nephew of the legendary Bobby Vee, along with Bobby’s sons Jeff and Tommy Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog.

