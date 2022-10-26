GREENEVILLE – Lightwire Theater returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. to perform “The Adventures of Tortoise & Hare,” using cutting-edge technology of electroluminescent puppetry, music ranging from classical to jazz to pop and moving storytelling.
The story begins with Aesop’s classic fable of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” but continues and finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions. Smartphones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in a whole new kind of race where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line?
Lightwire Theater is an award-winning company that produces glow-in -the-dark shows meant to entertain audiences of all ages. A high-tech production, the performance includes sets, costumes, puppets, and props that light up in the dark through the innovative use electroluminescent wires. As the lights go out and bright, colorful shapes come to life in the dark, characters swirl, float and fly across the stage.
Tickets start at $10 and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.