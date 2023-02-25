Jefferson Starship

GREENEVILLE – Rockers Jefferson Starship will be performing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Originating in San Francisco, Jefferson Starship was started by Paul Kantner, founding member of Jefferson Airplane, and under his guidance, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum albums, 20 hit singles and sold-out concerts around the world. Some of their greatest hits include “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Volunteers,” and ‘We Built This City.”

