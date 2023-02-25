GREENEVILLE – Rockers Jefferson Starship will be performing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Originating in San Francisco, Jefferson Starship was started by Paul Kantner, founding member of Jefferson Airplane, and under his guidance, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum albums, 20 hit singles and sold-out concerts around the world. Some of their greatest hits include “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Volunteers,” and ‘We Built This City.”
When founding member Paul Kantner formed Jefferson Starship in the 70s, he envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers, contributing to his epic concept albums and eventual deep catalog of rock classics. When the current lineup of the band came together alongside Kantner as a unit in 2012, with many members joining years before, he couldn’t have imagined that the band would become the road-conquering heroes they’ve been in the last few years.
Jefferson Starship’s five members describe themselves as both a “family” and a “gang,” and that comes across in talking to them, and in their robust live performances, which have taken them to all 50 U.S. states, five continents, and too many countries to list, drawing from a massive setlist of hit after hit.
In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band includes drummer Donny Baldwin (whose Jefferson Starship roots go back to 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998) and guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012). Singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson joined in 2008 after Kantner saw her tour with Big Brother and the Holding Company.
The group’s members look to the future with the word Kantner, who died in 2016, used to say to them all the time: “Onward.” “To me that exploration — that Paul Kantner thing of just getting on a rocket ship and firing it as hard as it will go, and taking off and exploring the cosmos and the music, and everything in between — is really the spirit of Jefferson Starship, and that’s very much alive in the band today,” Gold said. “And that comes straight from Paul. And always has.”
Tickets start at $40 and are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
