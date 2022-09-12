Robert Cray

Robert Cray

GREENEVILLE – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents The Robert Cray Band, Sunday September 18 at 7:30 PM. After more than four decades, Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray remains as viable as ever. Bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B, the five-time GRAMMY® Award winner has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar.

Cray’s band features Richard Cousins (bass), Dover Weinberg (keyboards), Les Falconer (drums), and Cray (vocals and guitar). The group has recorded 20 studio releases, 15 of which have been on the Billboard charts, and played bars, concert halls, festivals and arenas around the world.

