Readers first met Lady Dunbridge, the young widow of a British lord, in Ask Me No Questions, debut novel by Shelley Noble, when she arrived in New York ready to take the New York social scene by storm in the early 1900s. However, she immediately found herself immersed in a murder and had to put her social plans on the shelf for a time.
With that murder solved and peace restored to the upper echelons of New York society, Lady Dunbridge can now enjoy the balls, soirees, and gatherings in Gilded Manhattan. That is until a young business tycoon’s body is found at the bottom of the laundry chute in a friend’s townhouse.
Summoned to the scene by the family, Lady Dunbridge finds herself pressured to keep the news of the murder quiet, lest another financial panic sweeps through Wall Street.
Initially it seems Lady Dunbridge’s investigative skills will come to naught. After all, the young man’s engagement to the household’s beautiful young daughter was about to be announced. He apparently had no enemies.
But Lady Dundridge continues digging into his past and eventually learns that he had plenty of enemies, many of whom had motive, opportunity and means to commit the crime. Like many murder victims, this young man wasn’t a very nice fellow.
When the household accepts the invitation of another extremely wealthy man for a party in the country, Lady Dunbridge tags along. Also in attendance is Lady Warwick, a British friend newly arrived from England and seeking to invest money in one of the murder victim’s schemes.
Surely Lady Warwick’s arrival in America isn’t a coincidence!
With scenes taking place in the Plaza Hotel, Metropolitan Museum of Art and the opulent mansions of Long Island’s Gold Coast as the backdrop, Lady Dunbridge believes something has to be done to bring justice to the victim and truly thinks she’s just the one to do it.
Stokely Memorial Library now Tell Me No Lies, along with Ask Me No Questions. Both are excellent works, filled with all sorts of social and political history of the age, along with excellently crafted stories.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
